Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
