Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) target price on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halma

Halma Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON HLMA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,601 ($34.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,322. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,802 ($24.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($36.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The firm has a market cap of £9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,663.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,567.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,438.56.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.