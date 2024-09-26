Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MWE traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.35 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,878. The firm has a market cap of £45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.42. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

