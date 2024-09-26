Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of MWE traded up GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 52.35 ($0.70). The stock had a trading volume of 119,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,878. The firm has a market cap of £45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,308.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.42. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.55 ($0.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
