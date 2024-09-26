Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
