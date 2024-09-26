Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JTC from GBX 1,300 ($17.41) to GBX 1,400 ($18.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of LON JTC traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,068 ($14.30). The stock had a trading volume of 183,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,688. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,628.57 and a beta of 0.68. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 623.50 ($8.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,178 ($15.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,057.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 948.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

