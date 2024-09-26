Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Grows By 62.8%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the August 31st total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAP Price Performance

AAPJ stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. AAP has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

AAP Company Profile



AAP, Inc engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc and changed its name to AAP, Inc in September 2011. AAP, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

