Short Interest in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Decreases By 38.7%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Adlai Nortye Trading Up 4.3 %

ANL opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANL

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.