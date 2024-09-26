Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Drops By 41.4%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Advent Technologies Stock Performance
Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
