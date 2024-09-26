Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Decreases By 47.0%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Akanda Trading Up 2.7 %

AKAN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.