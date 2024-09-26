Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Declines By 50.0%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.22% of AltEnergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAE stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

