Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Drops By 40.5%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
ATHE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alterity Therapeutics
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.