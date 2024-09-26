Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Drops By 40.5%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alterity Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

ATHE opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Alterity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.