Short Interest in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Increases By 143.3%

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,290,000 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the August 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,628,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ambev by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 423,792 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ambev by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ambev by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

See Also

