Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Rises By 59.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.