Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Rises By 64.9%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,670,000 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the August 31st total of 23,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ASTS opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.