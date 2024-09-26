Short Interest in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Increases By 91.6%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,400 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the August 31st total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 10.6 %

ASTSW stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.