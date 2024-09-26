Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Rises By 128.4%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the August 31st total of 529,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BAIYU Price Performance

Shares of BYU stock remained flat at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.54. BAIYU has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYUGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 2.05%.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

