Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Declines By 43.2%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 1,103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.2 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.
Banco de Sabadell Company Profile
