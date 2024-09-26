Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Declines By 43.2%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,800 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 1,103,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.2 days.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF remained flat at $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

