Short Interest in Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Decreases By 40.0%

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Barco Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $13.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Barco has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

About Barco

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, custom medical, digital pathology, and all-in-one displays; medical display controllers; healthcare software; digital operating room solutions, such as medical device management and surgical collaboration; rear-projection, LED, and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; and wireless conferencing and presentation systems, as well as video bars for wireless collaboration.

