Short Interest in Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Drops By 46.2%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bespoke Extracts Trading Down 15.8 %

Bespoke Extracts stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086. Bespoke Extracts has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

