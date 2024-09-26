Short Interest in BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Declines By 41.2%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNPQY traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 93,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

