Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 129.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.78. 9,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,608. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.43. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.