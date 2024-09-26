Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Increases By 129.4%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 1.3 %
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
