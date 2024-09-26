Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Grows By 82.4%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
