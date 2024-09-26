Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Grows By 82.4%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAERW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

