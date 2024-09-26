Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 34.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.