Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Grows By 80.8%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BSRTF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,266. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

