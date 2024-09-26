Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Decreases By 46.8%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BTC Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTCT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 347,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,291. BTC Digital has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that BTC Digital will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.