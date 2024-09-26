Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Declines By 42.6%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAN opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $4,522.00.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

