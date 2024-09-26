Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 53.8%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 50,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,257. Capgemini has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.

Capgemini Company Profile

Featured Articles

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

