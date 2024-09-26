Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 53.8%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capgemini Trading Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 50,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,257. Capgemini has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60.
Capgemini Company Profile
