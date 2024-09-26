Short Interest in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW) Expands By 78.7%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAXW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CareMax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMAXW remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. 3,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. CareMax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides care and chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

