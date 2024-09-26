Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Expands By 131.3%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the August 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %
CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 85,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Carrefour Company Profile
