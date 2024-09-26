Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Expands By 131.3%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the August 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.3 %

CRRFY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 85,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Carrefour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.