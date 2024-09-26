Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Declines By 37.0%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the August 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLRB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 122,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,763. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 231,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

