Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Decreases By 33.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,600 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 467,300 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CLEU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 843,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

