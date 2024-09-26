Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Grows By 136.2%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 136.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 25,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.