Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Drops By 53.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

