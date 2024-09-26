Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Grows By 66.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:CLVLY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $12.06.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.