Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Increases By 73.7%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Datasea Stock Up 6.9 %

DTSS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 10,880,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,563. Datasea has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Datasea alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Instrumental Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC owned 0.28% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.