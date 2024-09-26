Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Decreases By 42.0%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the August 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 3.0 %

DLAKY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,441. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

