Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Rises By 80.0%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EVSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,757. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.2135 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

