Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 176.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ebara Trading Up 2.9 %
Ebara stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
Ebara Company Profile
