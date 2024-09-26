Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Rises By 176.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 176.2% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ebara Trading Up 2.9 %

Ebara stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

