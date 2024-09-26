Short Interest in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) Decreases By 33.4%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 142,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ECX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. 72,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,139. ECARX has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.32.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

