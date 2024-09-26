Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Drops By 35.6%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 128,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 253,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $264,837.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 77.36%.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

