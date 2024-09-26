Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Drops By 46.4%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 360,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EKSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Free Report ) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 43,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,851. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.08%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

