Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Declines By 36.9%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.0 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

About ENN Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.