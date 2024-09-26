Short Interest in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Increases By 110.0%

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE EQS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344. Equus Total Return has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 31.32 and a quick ratio of 31.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1,140.83%.

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

