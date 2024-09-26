Short Interest in Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Rises By 100.0%

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EHLS stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,530. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02.

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

