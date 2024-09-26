Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 60.6%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

