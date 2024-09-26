Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 60.6%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
