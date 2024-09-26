Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Expands By 60.6%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.