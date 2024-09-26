Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 141.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.