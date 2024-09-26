Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Increases By 141.2%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 49,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,633. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
