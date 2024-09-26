Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Drops By 43.0%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,136. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $79.43.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 300,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.