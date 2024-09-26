Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 36.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.
NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.56 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
