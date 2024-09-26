Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Drops By 36.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.56 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.42.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

