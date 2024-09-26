Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Grows By 111.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,347.3 days.
Gentera Stock Performance
Gentera stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
Gentera Company Profile
