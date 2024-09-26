Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Grows By 111.1%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,347.3 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

Gentera stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Gentera has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

