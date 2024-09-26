Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Rises By 128.6%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Up 20.2 %

HECOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 11,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,036. Global Helium has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

