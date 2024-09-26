Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Rises By 128.6%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Up 20.2 %
HECOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 11,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,036. Global Helium has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Global Helium
