Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 159.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gravity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,037. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. Gravity has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 68.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 7.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Gravity by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Gravity

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

