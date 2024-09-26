Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Expands By 159.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Gravity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,037. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. Gravity has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $88.85.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $89.33 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
