Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Increases By 126.7%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.21. 46,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

